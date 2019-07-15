Home-building giant Lennar Corp. just secured the exclusivity of a new PropTech business model that allows everyone and every company to generate Real Estate clients and win a referral fee upon successful business. The real estate platform is known as REEVO, which stands for real estate evolution. With unique tools that allow every user to easily generate and monitor the business stage of each client, REEVO platform is growing organically thru out the world. Some say it can be the next successful approach to international real estate customers when looking for a property.

Opportunity in recent PropTech startup: Success possibilities are endless

Lennar Corp has always looked for valuable strategic partners who represent a game changer in the industry as part of their expansion strategy. REEVO Platform was presented at the Mipim PropTech in New York last year and negotiations have been going since then.

The home building company was established in 1952 and represents an icon on the global real estate industry.

LENNAR is the largest homebuilder in the Western Hemisphere (including North and South America), an NYSE-traded firm, and Fortune 2000 company.

REEVO Platform was developed in 2015 by Jorge Próspero dos Santos, With headquarters in Houston, Texas, and branches in Europe is quickly expanding to new markets.

Everyone can generate income in real estate market thru PropTech

With this agreement, both companies ensure a new and effective way for general clients to get high-quality real estate services, and every registered user has the tools to generate potential clients and receive a fee for every successful business.

The quality of the services and available homes in the United States of America are guaranteed by LENNAR. The experience and futuristic strategies (such as everything’s Included packages and their latest technological agreement with Amazon) are a plus value for every REEVO user. This unique business model aims to make not only the global property search an easy and safe task but also give access to other integrated services (legal and tax advisory, relocation, construction and more).

REEVO Platform counts on a global network of users. By registering, new users receive exclusive tools to generate potential real estate buyers. All the information is then verified by REEVO’s customer services. After verified and qualified, REEVO works with LENNAR home services to ensure maximum satisfaction to everyone who’s looking to buy a home in America. This revolutionary platform has been growing organically worldwide and has now over 4000 users who supply potential customer information regarding their property needs.

And it keeps growing exponentially.